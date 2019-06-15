Hip hop couple Juelz Santana and Kimbella have been in the headlines for money troubles in the past, and Bossip is reporting that they're once again having financial issues. Last year, Santana turned himself in so that he may begin serving out a 27-month sentence. The Dipset member was convicted of boarding a plane in Newark, New Jersey with a loaded weapon.

Just weeks ago, a heavy-pregnant Kimbella shared on social media that she's doing the best she can to hold down the household while her man is away. "I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father," she wrote. "It feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do! It’s tough not having my husband by my side these past 3 months!! I’m staying positive, busy and holding our empire down! That’s ALL I KNOW!"

According to Bossip, the Love & Hip Hop New York couple are being sued for not paying the maintenance fees on their condo for a year. The Courts of Glenpointe Condominium Association has filed a lawsuit against the pair for breach of contract, stating that they now owe $17,303 in back fees that have accumulated from $1,041 per month. The condo is asking for the fees to be paid in full including the late charges, and they also want their lawyer costs covered.

Although Santana purchased the property back in 2005 for $540,000, there have been reports that he's struggled with maintaining the mortgage payments. Court records show that the condo has been in and out of foreclosure. The condominium complex has also been the home of other artists including SWV and the Notorious B.I.G.