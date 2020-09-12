A Wisconsin judge rejected Kanye West's appeal to appear on the state's voting ballot for the 2020 Presidential Election, Friday. West sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission for its initial decision, after the rapper missed the submission deadline by 14 seconds.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

The slight tardiness was no small indiscretion to the court who denied his appeal: "The court believes at the time a grandfather clock rings out five times is the moment it is 5 p.m. Any time after that is precisely that: after 5 p.m.," Brown County Circuit Court Judge John Zakowski said in his ruling, Friday.

"The court used the analogy of midnight. There is a significant difference between 11:59:59 p.m. and one second after midnight. The passage of a second after midnight confers an entirely new day," the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

In August, West announced that he planned to appear on the ballot in the following states:

- Oklahoma

- Arkansas

- Vermont

- West Virginia

- Colorado

- Iowa

- Utah

- Minnesota

- Tennessee

- Virginia

Virginia has also removed West from the ballot. West has reportedly spent upwards of $6 million on his presidential campaign.

West is running alongside his vice presidential candidate Michelle Tidball, as a member of the "Birthday Party." West described the party's name saying, “Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.”

