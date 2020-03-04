Judge Judy is officially coming to an end after 25 seasons of must-watch TV. The 77-year-old revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that she will no longer be filming new episodes of the highly-popularized court television show that drew in millions of watchers daily. Judy Scheindlin showed up to Ellen with a brand new look, sporting a luxurious ponytail, black blouse, and fiery red blazer to reveal that she and her relationship with CBS would be coming to an end and that she would be starting a new venture entitled, Justice Judy on an unnamed network.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Since Aug. 2019, a total of 4,375 episodes of Judge Judy has aired. Since 1996, Judy Scheindlin has been handling small claims court cases of all varieties. In 2015, Scheindlin renewed her contract with CBS through the 25th season and finally, the two will part ways in search of new investments. The courtroom program is the highest-rated amongst in its category and has taken home a total of three Emmy Awards. During her stop at Ellen, Judy Scheindlin had this to say about the end of her run with CBS, stating:

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary."

When asked about where her new show would air, Scheindlin kept it a secret saying, "I can't tell you yet."

In 2018, Judge Judy raked in a massive $147 million making her the richest television host by far. Check out Judy Scheindlin's big reveal on Ellen talking about her new show, Justice Judy, buying her husband a Harley, and the importance of voting in this upcoming election in the video below.