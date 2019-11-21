An interview that Judge Joe Brown sat down for earlier this month has ruffled a few feathers. The famed television judge chatted with controversial culture commentator Dr. Umar Johnson and during their conversation the topic of historical icon Harriet Tubman was brought up. The two talked about the possibilities of Tubman's portrait being included on the U.S.'s $20 bill, a move that Brown says "downs masculinity."



According to Brown, the recent film Harriet was a ploy by the feminist agenda to propagate support for Tubman's inclusion on the bill. "This movie is to soften the public up to the idea of taking a black woman who freed slaves by leading them to freedom and getting her or another one like her on a $20 bill. They can’t get a white woman, so they want a black woman. They don’t care, they just want a woman, and it downs masculinity."

"The status of an ethnic group is determined by its men, not its women, and putting a black woman on there before a black man is insulting to the black race because you’re saying the men ain’t worth a damn [when] you put a woman up there first.”

He also had a bit to say about feminists, stating "They can go straight to hell, and I know they hate themselves ’cause they got two X chromosomes instead of an XY. They are fraudulent, self-hating, and they’re sick."

After his comments surfaced and he was met with backlash, Brown stood firm on his remarks. “I respect Black Women immensely, I’m prepared to die for them," he tweeted. "However, our race has been kept in line by the suppression of its men." Listen to his chat and read a few more tweets from the judge below.