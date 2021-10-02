It’s been just over three years since the world said an unexpected goodbye to Mac Miller. The rapper suffered an overdose on September 7, 2018, after taking counterfeit oxycodone pills that turned out to be laced with fentanyl.

According to AllHipHop, the “Donald Trump” singer purchased his drugs in Los Angeles from Cameron James Pettit, who received them from Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis.

All three men are currently behind bars, and will be for anywhere from 20 to life after being charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in Miller’s death.

Just a few days ago, Pettit filed a motion requesting that he be temporarily released from prison so that he could travel to Portola Valley, California for his grandfather’s funeral service.

AllHipHop reports that the criminal’s grandfather, named Nobel Hancock, recently passed away at the age of 99. Pettit was hoping to attend his celebration of life that was being held today, October 2nd, from 2 - 4 PM.

The drug dealer’s parents even offered up a $50,000 bond each in hopes of getting their son out, but US District Judge Otis Wright turned down the request after government objection.

Apparently, authorities believe that, if given the opportunity, Pettit would flee and not return to serve the rest of his sentence.

When he first found out about Miller’s death in 2018, the criminal’s Instagram DMs show that he was messaging friends about “getting off the grid” and moving far away, perhaps even as far as Stockholm, Sweden.

How do you feel about the judge’s decision to keep Pettit locked up? Should he have been allowed out to pay his respects to his grandfather, or is he too much of a flight risk?

