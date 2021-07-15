Free Agent veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has been released from jail after being arrested for several charges related to burglary and domestic violence, Wednesday. A judge determined Sherman to be a "piller" of the community and released him on the condition he returns to court.

"I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community. He's a business owner. He's a husband. He's a father," the King County court judge said in his ruling. "I'm going to release Mr. Sherman on his own promise to return to court."



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

ESPN obtained audio of the 911 call made during Sherman's arrest, early Thursday. The caller, who identified as "Ashley Sherman," claimed the cornerback was "drunk and belligerent" and was "threatening to kill himself."

They added that he was "being aggressive," fought with her uncle, and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, spoke with The Seattle Times, Wednesday, and confirmed that Sherman did not harm anyone.

"My kids were not harmed in the incident," she told the outlet. "He's a good person, and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

[Via]