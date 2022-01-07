Last month, Lil Mosey alleged that the victim in his rape case admitted to having consensual sex and asked the court to allow him to introduce the evidence into the case. Now, the judge has decided to block his lawyers from using any prior acts of consensual sex with the victim as a defense.

The rapper was charged with rape back in April 2020 in the state of Washington after the victim claimed that she blacked out from drinking and couldn’t give consent. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Mosey claimed that the two met at one of his concerts a while back and began having consensual sex. Back in January, the woman claimed that she went to a cabin to visit the “Pull Up” rapper and was raped during that time. The alleged victim told police that she and Mosey had two sexual encounters the night of the rape. She stated that the first was in the car and it was consensual, however, the second was not because she was too drunk to give consent.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Regardless of their prior engagements, prosecutors argued that they are irrelevant because Mosey was charged with rape solely on the victim’s inability to consent. The judge sided with prosecutors but will allow Mosey’s team to bring up what happened in the car on the night of the alleged rape. The allowance is to give Mosey the chance to explain why his DNA was allegedly found on her body.

At this time, Mosey has pleaded not guilty.

