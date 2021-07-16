A federal judge has denied Dame Dash's request to get a temporary restraining order, a move that would've blocked Friday's shareholder meeting at Roc-A-Fella. Dash is reportedly attempting to sell his 1/3 interest in the company but claims Jay-Z is working to block him from doing so.

Instead of allowing the temporary restraining order, the judge recommended Dash sue if he doesn't like the outcome of Friday's meeting, according to TMZ. Dash reportedly took issue with Jay meeting with the third Roc-A-Fella founder, Kareem Burke, and was willing to take whatever last-minute action he could to stop it.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Dash recently spoke with Rolling Stone to blast Jay and his lawyer Alex Spiro.

"When another black man calls another black man a thief, just to make him look bad, and so that they can devalue an asset that that other man owns, just because he won’t sell it to him at a low price — I don’t think the culture needs that,” Dash told Rolling Stone. “I just think it’s disappointing to also have a white lawyer calling me a thief on Juneteenth."

Dash claims that Jay illicitly transferred the rights to Reasonable Doubt to prevent his sale.

[Via]