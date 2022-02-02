Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes" Drops On DSPs

In a short period of time, Juice WRLD played a significant role in shaping the sound of hip-hop today. His melodic side helped him secure plaques but he never shied away from reminding people that he does have bars. Since his passing, the rapper's vault of unreleased music has frequently been breached.

One song that's continuously found its way on the internet in the past three years is "Cigarettes." With more music on the way, his team came through with the official release of the song earlier today, along with a new music video for the song and "Go Hard 2.0."

Last year, the rapper's estate released Fighting Demons, his second posthumous album, as well as Into The Abyss, a documentary that aired on HBO.

Check out the latest release from Juice WRLD below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Being heartbroken is so last year

Having breakdowns and she wipin' my tears

I've been feelin' fine ever since she been mine

In other words, yeah, she changed my life

