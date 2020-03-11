mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jucee Froot Unleashes "Black Sheep" Ft. A Boogie, Juicy J & More

Aron A.
March 11, 2020 14:31
Black Sheep
Jucee Froot

Memphis' own Jucee Froot is applying pressure on necks with her new mixtape "Black Sheep."


There's a new girl in town and she goes by the name Jucee Froot. The 25-year-old rapper has made waves over the years which later resulted in an apparent deal with Birdman's Rich Gang. It's unclear if she's still under Birdman's wing but she's clearly making strides to establish herself in her ownb right. Fresh off of signing a joint venture deal with Atlantic Records and Art @ War via Loyal 100 Ent., she's unleashed her new project Black Sheep. Laced up with sixteen tracks in total, the new project boasts features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juicy J, Kevo Muney, and Rico Nasty who appears on the previously remix of "Psycho."

Marking her major label debut, Black Sheep is a promising sign of Jucee Froot's trajectory. Check out the project below. 

Jucee Froot A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie rico nasty Juicy J
