Could there be trouble in paradise for one of hip-hop's favorite couples? As several blog sites have noticed, City Girls' rapper JT is no longer following her boyfriend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, on Instagram. While this doesn't mean that they've broken up, it could mean that they're moving through a rough patch in their relationship.

Fans have been commenting about JT unfollowing Lil Uzi on Instagram, wondering if this could mean the end of their relationship. They've seemingly been dating for over a year, despite only going public a few months ago. During the time they've been official, they have become one of music's preferred couples, displaying all kinds of PDA on different red carpets and showing their goofy sides to the public. That might all be over, though.

On Lil Uzi's side, the rapper doesn't follow anybody on Instagram, acting as somewhat of a lone wolf. It's possible that JT blocked Uzi as a temporary means of getting some space, or something else.

Just a few days ago, JT bought Uzi a new car for his birthday, and Uzi returned the generosity by copping her a series of diamond necklaces.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Similarly, G Herbo and Taina Williams faced breakup rumors after it was revealed that they no longer followed each other on social media. A few days after the rumors subsided, Herb addressed the speculation, claiming that his fiancée blocked him during an argument before restoring his access to her page. Hopefully, this is the same sort of thing.