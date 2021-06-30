On Sunday, the 21st BET Awards took place in Los Angeles, and the event spawned some of the most talked-about moments of the week, from Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami getting caught kissing after the awards show to Cardi B revealing on live television that she and Offset are expecting their second child together.

However, some unruly fans have been bringing a negative twist to the BET Awards festivities this past weekend. Earlier this week, fans bullied Coi Leray about her skinny body frame, prompting a full-on response from the "No More Parties" rapper. Now, fans have turned their attention to City Girls rapper JT, as many social media users have been making fun of her distinct hairline in her stunning red carpet look.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking things even further, Twitter user @iam_azrya took the initiative of editing one of JT's photos from Sunday evening, and in her edit, she drastically lightened JT's skin tone, changed her hairstyle into a bun with baby hairs laid down, and made JT's eyebrows thinner. The unprovoked photo edit soon found its way to JT's timeline, and the City Girls artist quickly clapped back at the disrespectful fan.

Never one to hold her tongue on social media, JT trashed the fan, saying, "You actually made me look a mess I’m beautiful I don’t need to edit myself. Edit them rolls out your neck."

Do you think that the fan's edit looked better than JT's original BET Awards red carpet look? Or was she out of line for editing her photos in the first place?