She's never been afraid of a good clap back and JT isn't slowing down anytime soon. The City Girls hitmaker is celebrating the duo's latest release, "Top Notch," which arrived today (April 1). As many prank their loved ones on this April Fool's Day, JT and Yung Miami have been enjoying the feedback to their Fivio Foreign-assisted Drill track that shows the Florida pair in a new light.

JT and Yung Miami have been criticized for their flows or lyrical content, and while they haven't become completely new rappers, they did switch up their style on "Top Notch."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

They had the same energetic deliveries with slightly different flows thanks to the Drill beat, and their fans have been applauding the Spring single from one social media platform to the next. However, there are always those who let City Girls know that they aren't fans. One person seemed annoyed that more artists are tapping into the New York Drill sound and as the genre picks up steam.

"Y’all hoes shut up n*ggas make the same type music all them time b*tches hopping on drill beats & yall in a frenzy trying to create wars!" JT replied. "Listen or don’t listen matter fact get off here & go wash yours walls, both of them!!!"

What do you think about "Top Notch"? Check out the track and a few tweets below.