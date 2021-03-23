City Girls released their well-received second studio album City on Lock last summer featuring guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and more. Since then, the Miami-bred rap duo has slowed the pace on solo new material and has instead been focused on hopping on fellow artists' tracks to lay down a few verses. Explaining to fans why this is the case, half of the duo JT expressed her anxiety about future releases on social media.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

"I miss us dropping music it seems like we have cause of remixes but we haven't had a single since June last year, wow!!!" typed the 28-year-old rapper, who had been linked with Lil Uzi Vert since last year, officially making their social media debut as a couple a few weeks ago.

She continued, "I just be scared," with a crying face emoji. While the group's fanbase would likely support anything their fave's release, there is always a sense of fear associated with the process when you're an artist sharing your product.

Some fans took the opportunity to vocalize their desire to see a collaboration between JT and her new beau Lil Uzi Vert. She recently fired back at fans who complained about the amount of PDA her and Uzi were displaying all over social media.

"Nah it was better when y'all felt like he was playing me & y'all was laughing now he loving me in y'all face & it annoys b*tches like you!" JT replied to a fan.

"The ones who can't keep or get sh*t from a n*gga so y'all hate to see the next b*tch with it & happy!" JT added, "Mc chicken coochie Twitter always say ppl doing too much posting THEY sh*t, it's my account, my content. If you uncomfortable unfollow me."