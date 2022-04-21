Yung Miami has found herself in a sea of headlines around an alleged romance with Diddy, and in her effort to continue to deny having a relationship with him, she recently declared herself "single" on Twitter.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Yung Miami took to Twitter asking her followers if they'd pay a game of Q&A. JT immediately asked her fellow City Girl the question fans have been dying to know since the rumors took off. "Are you single or taken," to which Yung Miami promptly responded, "SINGLE!!!!!!!"

JT responded to Yung Miami by fanning the flames, saying, "That man must be don’t know how to work twitter or something idk. But ok!"

This short exchange didn't confirm anything in particular, nonetheless, it seems to hint that JT thinks her friend is something more than single. Diddy's recent City Girls shoutout at Coachella has only sparked more online gossip, after Diddy shared a video of himself dancing to the City Girls set, with the caption "@CityGirls Let's go!!!" One user commented on his post, “That’s his boo…he gonna stick beside her.”

Check out JT and Yung Miami's back-and-forth below.