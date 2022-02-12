The City Girls are in celebration mode. Today (February 11th), Yung Miami turns 28, and in her usual fashion, she's been living lavish, celebrating another trip around the sun. Earlier this month, she hosted a birthday party that was attended by the likes of Latto, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper, among others, and now she appears to be in the tropics.

On her special day, the rapper has been showered with gifts, compliments, and loving posts from her closest friends."Happy birthday to my baby," JT captioned a video that finds the "Twerkulator" rappers dancing on a beautiful beach in bikinis.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I love you! Words couldn't explain! We've grown so much into (ourselves) that [people] just don't get it! But you know what's up with us CITY GIRLS 4L!!!!"

"PS. She thought I wasn't coming I popped up, my lil baby 2888888," the 29-year-old added, revealing that she surprised her musical collaborator with her presence. As you may already know, earlier this week, JT didn't hold back when airing out fans who were questioning why she wasn't at Miami's birthday party that took place on February 3rd.





"Her birthdays always out of the country," the Miami-born hitmaker explained. "I've been in prison or [on] probation since y'all known us! Her birthday is February the 11th, I couldn't make the 3rd because of something that's not y'all business."

Not holding back, she ranted on, "I would really blackout on a bitch. Y'all don't know me or wtf I be having personal going on. Bitches be under 21, no responsibilities, no motion clocking a f*cking adult and WRONG at that! F*ck out my mentions! I'm trying to be positive and will continue to be too. Little ass girls, little ass brains!"

No matter what the haters have to say, the City Girls are going to make sure they have a good time – check out footage from Yung Miami's 28th birthday below.



