Is an award show really an award show if there isn't a wardrobe malfunction somewhere? Unfortunately for JT, she had a bit of a snafu at the recent Billboard Music Awards as she and fellow City Girls hitmaker Yung Miami were presenting the award for Top R&B Artist. As they walked out, JT didn't notice that her dress rose up ever so slightly and it looked as if she was flashing the audience—in the room and at home.

After going viral, JT assured viewers that she had underwear on, and in a more recent interview with Complex's Speedy Morman, the rapper admitted that she was embarrassed by the mistake.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"We walked to [the] stage and the first person we had seen was like, [Megan Thee Stallion]. And she was like, 'Girl, your whole ***** was out!'" JT recalled. "I'm like, 'Hm?' 'Cause I had no clue! She was trying to tell me while I was on stage, but I never looked down. She saw it and I kinda brushed it off like, 'For real?' Then, I went to my seat and just me and [Yung Miami] was speaking to everybody and then I checked my phone and I seen it."

"I told Caresha, 'That is so embarrassing,'" JT continued before laughing and adding that no one should tell Yung Miami "any of their problems."

"She the type of person that make it worse! You know what she looked at me and said? I was like, 'Oh my God, Caresha this is so embarrassing.'... I know I had on draws so, I said, 'Caresha this is so embarrassing.' She said, 'Oooh. That is.'"

Check out the clip of these two laughing about JT's BBMA panties moment below.