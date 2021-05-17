It took over a year for Lil Uzi Vert and JT to claim each other but now that their relationship is public, they're going the extra mile to prove their love to one another (and perhaps the world). The inseparable couple has been talking about marriage and children in recent interviews and it looks like they're serious about spending their lives together because they each seemingly got constant reminders of the other on their hands, getting tattoos over the weekend.

Lil Uzi Vert posted a picture on Instagram of him and his girlfriend JT, who performs as part of the City Girls, and people instantly noticed some new ink on both of them. While it's presently unclear if the tattoos are permanent, the two rappers seemingly made their love a lifelong thing by getting each other's names tattooed. Uzi appears to have gotten "JT" inked on his hand while JT got "Uzi" on her wrist. Fans were immediately critical of the move, which prompted JT to clap back on Twitter.

Replying to a fan who called her out for waiting a year to claim Uzi as her man because he was simultaneously dating three other women last year, JT said, "You just made my point if I ain't the only one ain't no going public baby! He had 10 hoes on another bitch watch not mine! You see what tf going on once I stamped it ... shopping sprees and palm trees!"

She went on to argue with fans that just because she's in a relationship, that doesn't mean she's not still a City Girl. "I really don't be trying to piss y'all off, sorry I don't have to hop n***a to n***a to be a city girl."

What do you think about their new tattoos? See how people are reacting below.