JT, one half of the Miami-based rap duo, took to Twitter last night to detail a conversation she had with Beyoncé. While keeping conversations under wraps is always nice, that excitement seemed hard for the City Girl to contain.

At a star-studded 4th of July party reportedly thrown by none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé [Update: it appears the party was thrown by Michael Rubin per new report], the Houston singer raved about the rapper. In her tweet, JT wrote, "I love Beyoncé if I didn’t feel like I made it no other day tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life....I came from nothing at all"

The tandem's latest hit, "Twerkulator," has been hard to avoid, and that may even be an understatement. Heard throughout Tik Tok as well as being co-signed by Young Thug, Coi Leray and a boatload of others, it's easily one of the summer's hottest songs already.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



On the other end of things, Beyoncé has been relatively quiet over the course of the past year or so, not making her name in the headlines too much as we are presumably waiting and hoping for a new project to be announced at some point. Although, one thing she has been doing consistently is sending love and admiration to her fellow her fellow peers, and that may be enough as it is. For those who are yet to see, the host's party also included an incredible breakdance performance from Lil Uzi Vert but not even that could take away from such genuine appraisal from B.