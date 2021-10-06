On October 8, 2019, City Girls rapper JT was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, and transferred to a halfway house in Atlanta. While she officially remained in federal custody until March 2020, her release from prison in 2019 allowed her to finally experience City Girls' newfound popularity firsthand, and to celebrate her freedom, JT followed in the storied Hip-Hop tradition of releasing a "First Day Out" freestyle.

JT's "First Day Out" started off strong with the lines, "When I was countin' down, these bitches counted me out (Yeah)/Now I'm back, I got 'em shocked, these bitches droppin' they mouth." The freestyle also featured some background on her legal struggles, as she rapped, "Went in the same day Drake dropped 'In My Feelings'/I was in prison on my bunk, really in my feelings."



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Two years after its release, JT's "First Day Out" has garnered over 6.1 million views on YouTube alone, but according to JT, her huge solo single is surprisingly not one of her favorites.

"Y’all I did not like my first day out cause I literally had to put what I wrote on a beat I never heard in the first hours I was out," JT recounts, remembering how rushed the creation of her "First Day Out" was. "I felt like it wasn’t perfect or in pocket, that’s why I don’t talk about it much."

Revisit JT's "First Day Out" below and let us know if you were feeling it when it first dropped two years ago.