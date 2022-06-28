City Girls rapper JT joked on Twitter, Monday, that she only attended the BET Awards because she heard a rumor that Beyoncé would be doing a surprise performance. Despite the rumor not coming true, the legendary singer is gearing up to release a new album, Renaissance, later this summer.

"I knew I was delusional when I thought Beyoncé was gone do a surprise performance," JT wrote in the tweet. "I literally went because that was a rumor."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Beyoncé was a no-show at the BET Awards, there were surprise performances from several other high-profile artists including Lil Wayne and Brandy, who were brought out by Jack Harlow. Kanye West also shocked the audience by presenting Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In his speech, the Donda rapper went off-script to speak about how Diddy is his "favorite artist" and more.

Renaissance is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022. Beyoncé shared the album's lead single "Break My Soul" earlier this month.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé said in an interview for Harper's Bazaar in 2021 when asked about her upcoming seventh studio album. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Check out JT's tweet regarding Beyoncé below.