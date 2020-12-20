Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses as non-profits have suffered. With people in lockdown, they simply can't go spend their money like they used to, especially with all of the job losses. As a result, many companies might have to go out of business, which will affect millions of Americans. This is especially true in the black community, which has been affected by COVID-19 the most.

As a way to give back to the community, Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday has pledged to donate the rest of his 2020 salary to black-owned businesses and non-profits. In the Instagram post below, Holiday explains exactly why he wanted to do such a thing.

Per Holiday:

"With the Covid-19 Pandemic and heightened racial injustices in 2020, many of us have been looking for answers. Lauren & I found ourselves searching for ways to help our community at a time when they needed it most. Pledging the remainder of our 2020 NBA salary to small black owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives is how we felt we could make a lasting impact. According to @google, in 2020, worldwide searches for “support small business” doubled compared to the previous year. It’s encouraging to know that in a time when we could all use a helping hand, we are still searching for ways to help one another. Know that you are not alone in your search for answers."

This money is going to go a long way and perhaps it could inspire other NBA players to do the same. No matter what, it's a selfless act that Holiday should absolutely be commended for.