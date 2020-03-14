JR Writer Goes In On His Haters On "Pedigree"

It's been a while since the masses have heard any new music from the highly-talented emcee, JR Writer, but he's back with a new one-off single entitled, "Pedigree" for his devoted fellowship to partake in. The Harlem emcee's last musical offering came in the form of The Upstage (2018) as a part of a collaborative effort alongside former Dipset affiliates Hell Rell and 40 Cal. In 2017, JR Writer came at this current generation of rappers on the cover of his I Really Rap mixtape cover. Now, the 34-year-old lyricist is back and delivering vintage bars to let his opposition know he's one of hip-hop's underground kings.

The production on "Pedigree" maintains that classic New York vibe combining punchy piano chords with a string section and live drum section. With such impeccable instrumentation, JR Writer was able to really layer his flow on the beat to perfection. He was able to be as braggadocious as he ever was during the height of The Diplomats movement and brought up his Billboard accolades stating that he had five projects make their way to the charts, four of which happened to be mixtapes.

Check out JR Writer's "Pedigree" in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the song in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

You tryna find your lane in music and I don't blame you chumps

But you won't make it to it, if you play me once

You pay in lumps, wake up drunk, you ain't awoke

I'm suited for this, Jay Z brunch, let's make a toast

Bro, how you claim you dope with that basic flow

You hope to be this good and I'm the one who gave you hope



