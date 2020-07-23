Lakers guard J.R. Smith says he did not pack underwear for the NBA bubble, telling Spectrum SportsNet that he only packed seven pairs for his three-month stint in Orlando.

"What's the one thing you didn't pack that you wish you did?" a reporter asked Smith.

"Honestly, I packed like seven because I thought I’d be good for once a day,” he revealed. “But I ain’t calculate all the showers in between everything that I be doing, so I’ve been running through in like two, three days. We’ve got a great laundry system, though. We’ve got a great laundry system, so I’m good.”

The laundry system Smith describes appears as good as he claims. A video from Twitter earlier this month shows that an entire batting cage was renovated into a massive laundry room.

Smith joined the Lakers at the beginning of July, replacing guard Avery Bradley, who opted not to join his team in Orlando. "As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley said. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk."

The NBA returns on July 30. Smith will take the floor against the Clippers at 9:00 PM Est.

