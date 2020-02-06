The Los Angeles Lakers were quiet at the NBA trade deadline, as the organization elected to hang on to coveted role players Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso rather than making a move for a point guard, or a guy like Marcus Morris. That doesn't necessarily mean the Lakers won't make an addition after the trade deadline though, and there's a certain NBA champion just waiting to be signed.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, JR Smith is expected to receive an audition with the Lakers as soon as next week. Additionally, Stein notes that the Lakers are the favorites to sign veteran point guard Darren Collison if he comes out of retirement.

Smith, 34, appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season before hitting the free agent market, where he has remained ever since. During his five seasons with the Cavs, Smith averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.

Collison, 32, announced his retirement from the NBA back in June, but there's a growing belief that he'd be willing to return for a spot on the Lakers, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. In his final season with the Indiana Pacers, his 10th year in the NBA, Collison averaged 11.2 points, 6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

With four games remaining on the schedule before the All Star break, the Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference at 38-11, four games up on the Clippers. Up next is a Thursday night home game against the Houston Rockets, which will air on TNT at 10:30pm ET.

Jason Miller/Getty Images