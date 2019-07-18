After a tumultuous year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, JR Smith was finally waived on Monday which officially made him a free agent. Before Smith had even been waived, early reports suggested he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, although those reports were quickly shot down by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With the Lakers off the table, Smith is currently looking for a new team and as of right now, it looks like there is some interest. Smith has proven himself to be a capable, yet streaky shooter and can certainly fill a hole on a team that needs an exciting scorer.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Smith is in Milwaukee today to have a free agent meeting with the Bucks.

The Bucks finished with the best record in the regular season last year and with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, they could be poised to take a run at the NBA Finals. In Charania's post, he points out that the Bucks are in need of a wing shooter which means Smith would probably be a good fit.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bucks offer Smith a contract but if they do, there will certainly be a few more eyes on Milwaukee this season. We're not sure if the city is ready for the Henny God just yet.