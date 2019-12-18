JR Smith has been experiencing some personal turmoil as of late. Just yesterday, his wife Jewel Harris took to Instagram and spoke about how Smith had been unfaithful with her. In fact, Harris claims that Smith has been having an affair with an actress by the name of Candice Patton. In the emotional IGTV video, Harris speaks about being betrayed by her husband and how Patton could have an affair with a man who is married. Harris seemed to be taking the whole thing in stride as she prayed for her husband and his alleged mistress.

Today, Smith took to his Instagram story where he shot down the rumors and claims his wife is lying on him. In fact, Smith says he and his wife have been separated for a while and that he can do as he pleases. He even through a little bit of shade in the wording of his response.

Harris' video went extremely viral and was a huge talking point on social media last night. It's not surprising to see Smith speak out on this although his response is pretty interesting. There are two sides to every story and it seems like things are about to get a lot more interesting.

Be sure to stay tuned for details as we will bring you the latest on this situation.