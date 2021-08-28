Just a few weeks ago, JR Smith revealed to the world that he would be heading back to school to pursue a degree in liberal studies. After years of glory in the NBA, Smith decided it was time to pursue an education full time, and as it turns out, he will also be playing some golf with his new school. As a student at North Carolina A&T University, Smith is already becoming a celebrity on campus, although, if you were to ask him, he would tell you his stay at the school is simply all business.

Smith has been adamant about wanting to see this experience through, even if it comes with some challenges along the way. Smith has had a tutor throughout his time at the school and he has done quite a bit of live-tweeting about his experience. Fans are excited about his progress, and it has been an awesome thing to watch.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Recently, Smith took to Twitter where he spoke about the challenges he is facing and how he fully intends on persevering. Smith always knew this was going to be hard and he wants to make sure that everyone knows he is very serious about being the best student possible.

"I hated school growing up and I knew this would be a challenge, but that's not going to discourage me one second," he wrote. "You have to be able to buckle down and lock into new journys and challenges coming in your life. Observe, learn and adapt."

Smith's commitment to getting a degree is inspiring, and perhaps he will prompt other NBA stars to do the same. You can't help but admire what the two-time champion is doing here.