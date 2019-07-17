JR Smith has been a polarizing player in the NBA thanks to his infectious personality that has given him the nickname "the Henny God." Smith can frequently be seen taking his shirt off and having an overall good time wherever he goes, although sometimes this doesn't translate well to the basketball court. During the 2018 NBA Finals, Smith made one of the worst mistakes in the history of the sport when he dribbled the ball out thinking the Cavs had a lead. The score was actually tied at the time and the team ended up losing in game 1 of the Finals. Eventually, the Cavaliers were swept and LeBron James left the team.

Heading into this season, it was clear that Smith was on thin ice and after just 11 games, he was benched for the rest of the season. On Monday, Smith was finally waived from the team which makes him a free agent. Tim Hardaway Jr. took to his Instagram story with some words of encouragement for Smith, saying "free at last. Thank God Almight, he is free at last." Smith saw the message and reposted it on his own Instagram story which pretty much lets us know that he was anxious for his tenure in Cleveland to come to an end.

While his demise in the city is unfortunate, at least he can say he won a championship.