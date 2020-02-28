JR Smith has been an interesting character, to as the least, over the last few seasons. His funny celebrations, bizarre antics, and head-scratching plays continue to entertain fans while also becoming internet memes. Unfortunately for Smith, the play people will remember him for is running out the clock of Game 1 of the NBA Finals when the score was tied. Since the Cleveland Cavaliers have released him and now, he's looking to make a comeback and eventually play for a new team.

Recently, Smith was on Instagram where he began to answer fan questions. At one point, Smith claimed that he is motivated to make a comeback because he is "better than 85% of the players on the court."

Of course, these comments were met with some pushback. Smith is a fine player when he wants to be but his shooting is way too inconsistent and his basketball IQ is suspect at times. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that many took issue with JR's seemingly undeserved confidence. Eighty-five is definitely a stretch although he's certainly better than some of the guys getting minutes this year. Regardless, when your biggest highlight is one of the worst miscues in NBA history, it's hard to get another job.

If JR Smith were to get back in the league, which team would you like to see him play for?