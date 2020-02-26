Free agent shooting guard JR Smith recently held a Q&A on his instagram story, during which he addressed numerous basketball-related topics, including which teams he thinks will play for the 2020 NBA Championship. Smith's Western Conference pick won't be a surprise but he did make a bold Eastern Conference selection, writing, "Lakers and Miami. Call me crazy but [shrug emoji]."

The Lakers (44-12) currently hold the best record out West by a margin of five games. The Heat, meanwhile, rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-21.

Elsewhere during the Q&A Smith was specifically asked about potentially joining those Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers. Contrary to reports, Smith claims the Lakers still have not reached out despite the fact that (in his own words) "I'm still better than 85% of the players on the court." It had previously been reported that Smith was expected to receive "an audition" with the team, but they make be moving towards Dion Waiters instead.

Smith, 34, appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season before hitting the free agent market, where he has remained ever since. During five seasons with the Cavs, he averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.

