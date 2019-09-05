JR Smith has had an interesting NBA career up until this point that was highlighted by an NBA Championship in 2016 and perhaps one of the most viral and worst plays of all-time. These two contrasts have made Smith one of the more interesting men in the entire NBA although unfortunately for him, it has left him without a contract. Smith was recently waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers and has yet to find a team that will take him. It's safe to say the 33-year-old still has a lot of gas in the tank and can offer up some effective shooting when asked.

Smith seems as determined as ever to get back into the league and recently, he posted a video on his Instagram story where he can be seen working out with none other than LeBron James. Chris Paul can also be seen in the background of the video but the main attraction was LeBron who infamously gave Smith hell after his 2018 NBA Finals blunder.

The former Cavalier seems incredibly pumped up about his workout and can be heard yelling the lyrics to Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode." It's certainly a great workout song and had the whole gym area amped up.

It will be interesting to see if Smith can get back into the league sooner than later as the regular season begins next month.

What team would you like to see Smith play for next season?