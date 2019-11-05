The Dallas Cowboys picked up a 37-18 victory over the division rival New York Giants on Monday night, and nobody in MetLife Stadium was happier than JR Smith. As seen in the footage embedded below, the former NBA champ was sporting an ear-to-ear grin as he roasted Giants fans left and right.

JR got the last laugh but it wasn't always a sure thing that the Cowboys would walk out of MetLife with the 'W.' Dak Prescott threw an interception on the very first play of the game and Dallas trailed 9-3 in the second quarter - but that was before a black cat ran onto the field and everything changed.

"Things weren't good up to that point," Prescott said about the game before the cat appeared. "It could only get better from there. I definitely thought about that. I guess we'll start rolling now that the black cat's come in bad for the Giants. It was fun. First time I've seen an animal run on the field that I've been a part of."

After the cat was ushered into the locker room area, the Cowboys outscored the Giants 34-9 en route to their second straight NFC East victory. As a result of last night's outcome, JR's Boys improved to 5-3 on the season, while the G-Men dropped to 2-7.

Up next for Dallas is a Sunday night home game against the Minnesota Vikings (6-3), while the Giants take on the lousy New York Jets.