JR Smith has had some bad luck in the NBA over the last couple of years. It all started in 2018 during Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he came through with quite possibly the worst play in the history of the league. Following that, Smith was released by the Cavaliers and we haven't seen him out on the court ever since. Smith was given a glimmer of hope recently as the Lakers let him try out for an open roster spot. He ended up going against Dion Waiters who was most recently released by the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately for Smith, the Lakers ended up going with Waiters. The announcement was made yesterday as it was revealed that Waiters would be given a contract until the end of the season.

In typical internet fashion, Smith received a ton of memes at his expense. The NBA champion is an extremely memeable individual which is oftentimes taken advantage of and yesterday was absolutely no exception. Some of the jokes ranged from his relationship with LeBron to his general confusion at the situation.

