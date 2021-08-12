JR Smith is one of the most interesting people in the basketball world. Throughout his career, Smith was known for his bizarre antics that would always get him into trouble with his teammates. Of course, we are talking about the 2018 Finals debacle when he didn't realize what the score of the game was. Either way, Smith was a solid teammate all across the board, and he has won two NBA titles throughout his life.

Now that Smith is no longer in the NBA, he is looking to explore new career options, and as it turns out, he is looking at life in golf. Yes, that's right, Smith has officially enrolled at the HBCU North Carolina A&T University where he is looking to get a college degree. He is also in the midst of talking with the NCAA so that he can be eligible to play for the golf team.

Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Smith has reportedly been playing golf for quite some time now and he even learned the game from Moses Malone. While Smith has yet to show off the full scope of his talent on the links, it's promising that a school would consider him for their golf team.

As one can imagine, Twitter had a lot to say about Smith's new aspirations, and the comments were quite hilarious. Down below, you can find a plethora of hilarious memes that showcase exactly why the internet remains undefeated.