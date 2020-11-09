This weekend was historic for the United States as Joe Biden was elected to become the 46th President of the United States of America. Biden's win makes President Donald Trump the first one-term president since George H.W. Bush who lost to Bill Clinton back in 1992. Millions of people took to the streets of the country to celebrate Biden's win although it seems like many were just relieved that Trump had been defeated.

While Biden supporters took to the streets, so did Trump voters as they continue to claim victory, saying the election was rigged by the Democrats. Los Angeles Lakers star JR Smith took note of the Trump supporters near his home and decided to troll them. In the video below, courtesy of TMZ, Smith can be seen blasting YG and Nipsey Hussle's hit song "F*ck Donald Trump" all while honking his horn and giving the Trump fans the middle finger.

Ever since Trump's defeat this past weekend, "FDT" has seen a huge surge in streams as the song eventually reached number one on iTunes. YG celebrated this achievement while honoring Nipsey Hussle and noting that were he still alive, he would be extremely proud of this historical moment in time.

Smith isn't the only athlete to express his distaste for Donald Trump. LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and a host of others have all reacted to the news of Trump's loss by urging him to concede defeat. At least for now, a concession seems unlikely.

