New York Knicks fans have been calling for team owner James Dolan to sell the team for years, decades even, to no avail. Despite the fact that the Knicks continue to be the laughing stock of the NBA, Dolan hasn't shown the slightest inclination that he intends to sell the team. But that hasn't stopped fans from loudly voicing their displeasure as another season wastes away.

In the closing seconds of Wednesday night's ugly blowout loss, fans who hadn't already exited Madison Square Garden fill the arena with a roaring "SELL THE TEAM" chant. As seen in the instagram screenshot embedded below, former Knick JR Smith was quick to give fans the "thumbs up" for their efforts.

As a result of the 127-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the Knicks fell to 13-36 on the season which ranks among the bottom three in the NBA. That's good news as far as their chances of landing a Top 4 pick in the 2020 Draft are concerned, but it's just the same old story for the championship-starved fanbase.

Earning one of the top two or three picks in the upcoming draft might temporarily boost the spirits of the Knicks faithful, but as long as Dolan is running the show the circus will go on. And as long as the team continues to get embarrassed at MSG, Dolan can expect to be serenaded with more "SELL THE TEAM" chants.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images