JPEGMAFIA Throws Melodic Jabs On "FIX URSELF!"

Building off the strength and momentum of his recently released project EP!, JPEGMAFIA returns with “FIX URSELF!” just one month later. The three-minute track finds Peggy over a self-produced beat, as usual, that builds from a smooth synth and piano-driven intro into a punchy, horn-driven fanfare.

Throughout “FIX URSELF!,” the Baltimore rapper spits unyieldingly honest bars, giving listeners a transparent look into his perspectives on haters, a scorned lover, and even himself. In one verse alone, he transitions from lines like “Who provided for you/You ain’t got nothing for me” to “Every morning I body shame/I can’t stand my face” without hesitation.

A music video was released alongside the single’s release, and the visuals both complement the song’s lo-fi aesthetic and coincide with its cover art. “FIX URSELF” easily continues Peggy’s hot streak and marks the official start of the rollout for his follow-up to EP!, which is unceremoniously titled EP2! and slated to drop February 12.

With a new project on the way, fans of JPEGMAFIA may have to wait a little bit longer for that rumored Earl Sweatshirt collaboration, but at least they can rest assured knowing that new Peggy is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me why you hate me

you ain’t making no profit

Somebody can’t get to the bag

Damn

Sad!