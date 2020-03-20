JPEGMAFIA Suprise Drops New Single/Video "Covered In Money!"

JPEGMAFIA unexpectedly released a new song and some impromptu visuals for his latest musical offering entitled, "Covered In Money!." The Brooklyn-born and Baltimore-raised emcee has been on a feature run since the release of his last full-length project, All My Heroes Are Cornballs (2019), released last fall. The artist born, Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, was featured on Danny Brown's latest studio album on a song entitled "Negro Spiritual" and also made appearances on Injury Reserve's "HPNGC" alongside Code Orange as well as on Vegyn's "Nauseous/Devilish." Now, he's back on his on two with the surprise release of "Covered In Money!"

The track self-produced by the Jamaican musician is a two-part track that features a stripped-down drum and bass front-end instrumental with heavy low-end thunderous basslines filling in the voids between the first two verses. The second part of the track entitled "The Devil Wears Prada" features more melodic instrumentation with various ambient synth pads stacked atop one another as the beat continuously metamorphizes throughout the entire track. Delivery-wise, JPEGMAFIA aggressively rapped over the drum and bass instrumental before getting more vulnerable and harmonizing over the back end of the track. The song is widely experimental and exactly what is expected from the forever-evolving artist.

Listen to and watch JPEGMAFIA's visuals for "Covered In Money!" in the video provided below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck the underground

Im going pop

Only Mandy Moore played in this drop

More hits than the 4 tops

Hairline like a 4 tops

Stretch!

Rapping like I signed to koch

Eating ass, head to toe in this gold

Can’t nobody touch me I feel like Fort Knox

Im outta my class

Digital dash

Modern-day cannibal ox