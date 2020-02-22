mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JPEGMAFIA Shows Love To The Bald Community With New Single "Bald!"

Cole Blake
February 22, 2020 11:17
JPEGMAFIA dropped a new single earlier this week aimed at supporting the bald community.


JPEGMAFIA dropped his first single since his 2019 project, All My Heros Are Cornballs, earlier this week. 

"Bald!" sees Peggy picking up right where he left off with his usual witty songwriting and inventive production. "BALD! I look like Ray Allen... Shuttlesworth blessed me with talent," he raps in the opening verse. It's lacking the singing that was featured heavily on his last album, causing it to feel slightly more akin to his previous release, Veteran.

Peggy teased the song on Twitter, Thursday night, writing, “MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC,” and later, “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U.”

Check out "Bald!" below

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep my business off the gram
Switch my style like I switch hands
Going to war, on foreign land
Fuck out the way bitch back it up

