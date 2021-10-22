JPEGMAFIA Releases Self-Produced Album "LP!"

The current face of experimental rap, Los Angeles-based artist JPEGMAFIA has officially released his fourth studio album "LP!" to celebrate his birthday.

The eighteen-song album was written, produced, mixed, and mastered by JPEGMAFIA, who continues to push forward his own sound. "LP!" is being described as Peggy's most cohesive effort, as well as his catchiest and hardest-hitting project to date. It arrives as the rapper kicks off his tour tonight, which will keep him busy through the beginning of December. In March 2021, he hits the road again for headlining dates in the UK and Europe.

The song "THOT'S PRAYER!" is one of the most interesting songs on the project, featuring a sample from none other than Britney Spears.

Check out Peggy's new album LP! below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. TRUTH!

2. DIRTY!

3. NEMO!

4. END CREDITS!

5. WHAT KIND OF RAPPIN' IS THIS?

6. THOT'S PRAYER!

7. ARE U HAPPY?

8. REBOUND!

9. OG!

10. DAM! DAM! DAM!

11. SICK, NERVOUS & BROKE!

12. KISSY, FACE EMOJI!

13. NICE!

14. BMT!

15. THE GHOST OF RANKING DREAD!

16. CUTIE PIE!

17. BALD!

18. BALD! REMIX (feat. Denzel Curry)