JPEGMAFIA Releases Pop Experimental Project "EP2!"

February 12, 2021
JPEGMAFIA releases his new project "EP2!" with production from James Blake.


JPEGMAFIA has been making his name as an underground hip-hop king, releasing exciting and experimental music for his fanbase. Over the years, he's been rising up as one of the most forward-thinking artists in the business, innovating with each new release. Peggy recently announced his new project EP2!, which is the follow-up to last year's EP! The body of work is officially out with seven new songs.

The project is led by his "PANIC ROOM!" single, which has production from James Blake. The Los Angeles-based rapper also includes the previously-released "LAST DANCE!" and more on the EP. 

Each song was written, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Peggy, allowing his lyrics to do much of the convincing this time around. "A pop experiment gon bad," said JPEG about the new music.

What do you think of JPEGMAFIA's new project EP2!?

Tracklist:

1. LAST DANCE!
2. INTRO!
3. FIX URSELF!
4. KELTEC!
5. THIS ONES FOR US!
6. PANIC ROOM!
7. FEED HER!

