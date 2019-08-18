mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JPEGMAFIA Goes Ballistic On Tkay Maidza's New Single "Awake"

Devin Ch
August 18, 2019 14:50
Awake
Tkay Maidza Feat. Jpegmafia

Tkay Maidza taps JPEGMAFIA for "Awake"


After cleansing himself of a thousand sins to begin the week, JPEGMAFIA traveled to godknowswhere for the sake of recording and shooting with Aussie rapper Tkay Maidza. Before you go enough on a tangent, about the land down under, and misappropriation, consider this: Maidza has the intestinal fortitude of a rapper twice her molecular size.

If anything, an already dexterous JPEG was forced to jump a level just to keep pace. This ain't a voucher for spaghetti-oh ketchup or a cheap thrill. "Awake" has already been earmarked for Tkay Maidza's forthcoming mixtape due sometime in 2020. Her last project, the Year Was Weird, Vol. 1 EP, came out in 2018, after which she landed a spot on J-E-T-S's debuting project Zoospa.

JPEGMAFIA has been rather busy himself, whether it's been in the company of Kenny Beats @ The Cave or in the throes of his own, interior monologue - see  “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot,” or with Channel Tres on the groovier side of things. Be sure to drop all other tabs when listening to "Awake" - the music video is a goodie.

Quotable Lyrics:

Creeping, one deep outside we sleeping
P226 I'm a demon
Double heat double the fun double the meaning
N----s can't even handle what I be concealing.

- JPEGMAFIA

Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza Jpegmafia
