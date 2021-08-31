JPEGMAFIA Drops Off New Single "TRUST!"

JPEGMAFIA has returned with his new single "TRUST!", announcing a string of tour dates in the process. In typical JPEG fashion, he played the instruments, mixed, and mastered this one in its entirety, and it's likely he'll do the same on the majority of his upcoming album. As for this one, JPEG laces a synth-driven, jittery, and mischievously whimsical beat, the likes of which is seldom seen in hip-hop music.

It's part -- but certainly not all -- of what sets JPEG apart from his peers. That originality, an unapologetic willingness to pursue whatever musical instinct may arise within him. Here, he quietly navigates his production as he spits a pair of back-to-back verses; though the subject matter he covers lyrically here might not be the most original, the entire package is so strange it feels undeniably unique.

Check out JPEGMAFIA's latest right here, and show some love to the Baltimore rapper if you're excited for his next album.

Quotable Lyrics

These hoes is conniving, I won't even try to

I won't even lie, I'm looking good

I won't even fib, I'm feeling nice

