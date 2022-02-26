JPEGMAFIA Delivers 5-Track EP, "OFFLINE!"

Months after giving us the 18-track self-produced masterpiece that is LP!, JPEGMAFIA has returned with more fire in the form of a 5-track EP called OFFLINE!, consisting of titles like "GOD DON'T LIKE UGLY!" and "100 EMOJI!"

Prior to its February arrival, JPEG shared the project's first song, "HAZARD DUTY PAY!" as a single along with an accompanying music video. "This is the single best track in 2021," a fan wrote in the YouTube comments a few months ago. "Hands down. Nothing can beat this. Incredible how he is just getting better and better."

"This and 'Bald!' have infinite replayability. We knew Peggy could blow us away with experimental production, but the way he's been crafting choruses and hooks has been no short of mind-blowing. LP! definitely balances experimental with insane hooks," another user praised the artist.

Other titles on OFFLINE! are "DIKEMBE!" and "UNTITLED," rounding out a just over 10-minute-long EP that makes for some quick and easy hip hop weekend listening.

Tracklist:

1. HAZARD DUTY PAY!

2. DIKEMBE!

3. GOD DON'T LIKE UGLY!

4. UNTITLED

5. 100 EMOJI!