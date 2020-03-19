JPEGMAFIA Comes Through With "Starrcade 97"

In an age of imitators, the innovator often stands triumphant. Such is indeed the case for JPEGMAFIA, who has consistently proven himself to be a trailblazer driven entirely by his own creative instincts. You may not be on board with his chosen sonic palette, but it's hard to deny the man's artistry. Look no further than his cult-like fanbase, many of whom were delighted to receive the re-released loosie "Starrcade 97."

Simultaneously balancing somber guitar balladry with digitally distorted bursts, JPEG's fragmented lyricism is all but buried under a heap of processing. "I'm almost out of sauce," he boasts. "I can't take a loss, Hugo I'm a boss." There's a heavy juxtaposition at work, with JPEG's gaudy bars at constant odds with the instrumental. And yet there's a harmony to be found, albeit a slightly dissonant one -- have you really come to expect anything less from the chameleon-esque emcee?

Longtime JPEG fans will likely remember this track from a few years back, but for whatever reason the rapper has decided to drop it on official streaming platforms. And we're not mad at that. Look, these are strange times -- why not give in and line your playlist accordingly?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm almost out of sauce with it

Bitch I'm almost out of sauce

I can't take a loss

Fuck Hugo I'm a boss

I got the juice

City on my back

Like it's a noose