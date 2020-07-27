mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JPEGMAFIA Blesses Fans With Brand New Track "living single"

Alexander Cole
July 27, 2020 09:41
346 Views
10
0
Image via JPEGMAFIAImage via JPEGMAFIA
Image via JPEGMAFIA

living single
Jpegmafia

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JPEGMAFIA continues to be one of the most sonically experimental artists in hip-hop.


JPEGMAFIA has dominated the last few years when it comes to experimental hip-hop. From the long-winded hilarious song titles to his vast array of soundscapes, JPEGMAFIA has cemented himself as one of those names you have to be perpetually watching for. Even if you've never heard one of his songs, there is no denying some of your favorite artists are becoming influenced by him. The artist is constantly teasing new music, and last night, he came through with his brand new song called "living single."

On this song, the artist starts out with a catchy and melodic opening, before delving into an elongated verse where the artist gets plenty of bars off his chest. Meanwhile, the production is lowkey but still captures what JPEGMAFIA has become famous for.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Check my BMI, lil' bitch, I am the sole owner (Uh-huh)
I need royalties, not loyalties, to fill my quota (Gimme that)
They avoiding me, I’m poised to be a rap shogun
Tweet about me all day, you can’t be focused

Jpegmafia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  346
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jpegmafia living single new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JPEGMAFIA Blesses Fans With Brand New Track "living single"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject