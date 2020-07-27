JPEGMAFIA Blesses Fans With Brand New Track "living single"

JPEGMAFIA has dominated the last few years when it comes to experimental hip-hop. From the long-winded hilarious song titles to his vast array of soundscapes, JPEGMAFIA has cemented himself as one of those names you have to be perpetually watching for. Even if you've never heard one of his songs, there is no denying some of your favorite artists are becoming influenced by him. The artist is constantly teasing new music, and last night, he came through with his brand new song called "living single."

On this song, the artist starts out with a catchy and melodic opening, before delving into an elongated verse where the artist gets plenty of bars off his chest. Meanwhile, the production is lowkey but still captures what JPEGMAFIA has become famous for.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Check my BMI, lil' bitch, I am the sole owner (Uh-huh)

I need royalties, not loyalties, to fill my quota (Gimme that)

They avoiding me, I’m poised to be a rap shogun

Tweet about me all day, you can’t be focused