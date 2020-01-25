Jpegmafia may be credited on Earl Sweatshirt's next project, whatever that may be.

The Baltimore rapper made it known he plans on spreading the wealth this year on Twitter: "I’m tryna produce for hella n****s this year. Who want background music?"

Earl, who usually spends his time on Twitter praising the legendary Billy Woods, took a break to ask Peggy for a beat: "Lemme get dat," Earl replied.

"IN IT," Jpegmafira wrote, acknowledging Earl's request.

Jpegmafia and Earl Sweatshirt both dropped projects in 2019.

Peggy's All My Hero's Are Cornballs is his best work yet. The project sees the rapper battling with growing fame, cancel culture, the political spectrum and much more.

Earl's Feet of Clay tackles isolation, depression, and more through stream-of-consciousness bars matched with dark, glitched out, jazz-sample heavy production. You can check out our full review of the album here.

The two have been seen together before. In September 2019, Jpegmafia posted a photo of the two on Twitter, which sparked rumors amongst fans that the pair may be making music together. It seems like we may finally be getting that collab.

Father and Balam Acab also replied to Jpegmafia.