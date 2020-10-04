Jozzy Delivers New EP "Soul Therapy: APT 215"

With no actual full-length album out yet, Jozzy has already proven to have one of the strongest pens. Jozzy's name started circulating with the release of Lil Nas X's breakout hit, "Old Town Road" but she's also recently notched songwriting credits on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode highlight, "Mr Right Now" ft. Drake. On the same day that dropped, Jozzy dropped off her latest body of work, Soul Therapy: APT 215. The five-song EP was made through the quarantine period which Jozzy described as "the most creative I’ve ever been." It's a short offering with only one credited feature to fabefocused on "Not Enough."

Check out Jozzy's latest offering, Soul Therapy: Apt 215 below, and sound off in the comment section with your favorite song off of the project.