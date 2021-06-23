Joyner Lucas Taps Rick Ross For "Legend" Video

The two rappers find themselves with their heads in the clouds.

After collaborating with DaBaby on "Zim Zimma," Joyner Lucas has got another star under his belt with this latest track featuring the Boss himself. As one of the more prominent songs off his recent album, EVOLUTION, the video stars Joyner and T.I. standing outside the corner store, with Ross later appearing dressed head-to-toe in Chinatown Market, and a Louis Vuitton bucket hat to boot.

The video also features a ton of archive footage showcasing the rapper's journey from his childhood to the Grammy's and everything that falls in between, like signing his first contract and jumping around the studio with Chris Brown.

EVOLUTION was the follow-up to his highly-anticipated ADHD, both of which dropped last year. The latter garnered gold acclaim, selling over 500,000 copies, ultimately becoming Lucas's first appearance in the top-10 charts. Which other songs off the recent album do you want to see a video for? Let us know how you like the video and what you're hoping to see more of.